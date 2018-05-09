Why Scarlet Witch Doesn’t Have An Accent In ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ According To The Directors

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has given audiences living planets, magical spells, and otherworldly adventures, yet some audiences can’t seem to look past Scarlet Witch‘s lack of accent in Avengers: Infinity War. Some audiences thought it could have been an inadvertent consequence of casting American actress Elizabeth Olsen to play an Eastern European character, though director Joe Russo noted that the less of an accent she had, the easier it was for her to blend in while on the run.

“We have intentionally tried to strip that accent away for a couple of reasons,” the director shared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. “One is, you’ll notice at the beginning of [Captain America:] Civil War, that Black Widow is training her how to be a spy. And two, she has now been on the run and one of the most distinguishing characteristics that she has is her accent. So if you’re gonna try to disguise yourself, or hide yourself, or not be caught, you’re going to try to limit those trigger warnings that would make it easy for someone to identify you, which would be inclusive of her accent.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

With Scarlet Witch being isolated from her allies, the lack of an accent seems much more mysterious. However, taken in the context of the film and the amount of time she’s spending with both Black Widow and Captain America, who adopted physical changes in the film, the lack of accent becomes more clear.

“Clearly, Black Widow is a redhead, [which] is an incredibly distinguishing characteristic for her, that’s why she has blond hair,” Russo pointed out. “Cap, we’ve seen Chris Evans walk around in public with a beard and a mustache, and nobody recognizes him, so simple things you can do to your appearance…[that] take about 90 percent of your visibility away. For us, it was intentional, to keep stripping that accent down to show her acclimating and hiding.”

Another point worth noting is that, while some audiences might claim that it takes longer than a few years to lose an accent, the character has the abilities to alter reality, so a change of inflection isn’t as difficult to wrap your mind around.

Fans can see Avengers: Infinity War in theaters now.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and the fourth Avengers on May 3, 2019. The sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming hits on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 lands in 2020.

Did you notice the character’s changing accent? Let us know in the comments below!

[H/T Happy Sad Confused]