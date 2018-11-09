‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Star Sebastian Stan Learned Bucky’s Fate From His Stuntman

The ending of Avengers: Infinity War brought the tragic “deaths” of multiple heroes, including fan-favorites like Black Panther, Spider-Man, and Bucky Barnes. Many of the fans didn’t see this coming, and neither did the cast involved.

During Thursday night’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Winter Soldier himself, Sebastian Stan, was asked how he found out about his Infinity War fate. Surprisingly, the actor didn’t learn about his on-screen death until the day they shot the scene, and it was his stuntman who broke the news.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Well I really didn’t,” Stan said. “It was actually my stuntman, James Young, that told me on set that day. He was like, ‘Alright mate, well you know we’re gonna have this mat and you’re gonna fall.’ And I was like, ‘Wait, fall where?’ And he was like , ‘You know, you’re falling. Cause it’s the thing, but it’s the air…’ And he never really completed his sentences. So it was like, ‘It’s the thing from up there, but you know.’”

Stan then used a series of hand motions to mimic the disappearing act, which would of course make no sense to anyone who didn’t know about the Snap.

“He was like, ‘Anthony will know.’ Anthony Russo, one of the brothers that directed,” Stan continued. “So I went up to Anthony and said, ‘Anthony, what’s happening?’ He goes, ‘Talk to Joe [Russo].’ So I went up to Joe and I said, ‘Hey Joe, what’s going on?’ And he goes, ‘Did you talk to Anthony?’ And I said, ‘Yeah I know. So what’s…?’ And he said, ‘You’re just gonna, you know…’ I was like, ‘Am I dying?’ So, it was very cryptic, but that’s when I found out.”

When it came to deciding which characters would be taken by the snap at the end of Infinity War, the film’s creative team certainly took their time trying to figure out the best possible group of survivors, and how they would affect future movies.

“We were meticulous about each of the characters and spent a lot of time discussing how each character’s death would affect future films,” Avengers: Infinity War producer Trinh Tran told ComicBook.com. ‘”The snap’ was always part of our story discussions from go. We all agreed Thanos needed that iconic moment, and definitely used the comics as a reference point. We had Brolin, in mocap, snap his finger on the day. Many other filmmaking aspects went into creating the iconic moment. The build-up to the snap was just as important as the snap itself.”

You can watch the full interview with Sebastian Stan in the video at the top of the page.

Avengers 4 is set to hit theaters on May 3, 2019.