Mark Ruffalo Talks About ‘Avengers’ 3 And 4 Title Confusion

There is some confusion regarding the name of Marvel’s next two Avengers movies. What was supposed to be Infinity War Parts 1 and 2 is now just Infinity War and ‘untitled Avengers sequel.’

But depending on who you ask, the movie is still referred to as ‘Infinity War Part 2,‘ and actors like Mark Ruffalo have a hard time keeping the titles straight.

While speaking on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert about his accidental live-streaming incident during the premiere of Thor: Ragnarok, Ruffalo expressed that Marvel couldn’t fire him for the incident because he’s still filming a movie. Check out the clip above!

“What are you doing right now?” Colbert asked. “What’s the one you’re doing right now?”

“Infinity War 2, or Avengers 3,” Ruffalo said. “Or, I mean Avengers 4.”

“Wait a second, Avengers 4 or Infinity War 2? So it’s the eighth in the series?” Colbert replied.

“We’re doing Avengers 3 and 4 or Infinity War 1 and 2. I know, it’s a little confusing.”

“When will they make up their mind?”

Ruffalo smiled a bit, “Once they test screen it, probably.”

Asked if Infinity War 1 has completed filming, Ruffalo confirmed and said they’re done with that film.

“When do we get to see that?” Colbert asked.

“When it comes out, Steve!” Ruffalo answered, slightly flustered with the line of questioning.

So, did that whole exchange confuse you? You’re not alone.

Marvel first announced their plans to make Avengers: Infinity War Part 1 and 2 in 2014, though those plans shifted after Joe and Anthony Russo were hired to direct the films. Currently, the plan is to keep the Infinity War name for the first film while the next one will be a completely different movie, though those plans can change as Ruffalo noted.

Either way, progress is being made on the movies and fans will be able to see the first project when it releases on May 4, 2018. The follow-up film will release in theaters May 3, 2019.