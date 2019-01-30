‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Directors Weren’t Prepared for How Big the Snap Became

Avengers: Infinity War directors Joe and Anthony Russo were not prepared for Thanos’ snap gaining instant iconic status in popular culture.

On the latest episode of Fatman Beyond, Kevin Smith recalled a conversation he had with Anthony Russo in which he brought up that moment.

“‘Alright, you gotta tell me honestly, did you guys know when you were making the movie that the snap would be so pop culturally important, that it would instantly enter the lexicon, that your mother would know what the snap meant,’” Smith recalls asking Russo. “And he said ‘No, not at all. We were not prepared.’”

Smith then asked the next logical question, that being whether the snap’s popularity sent them back to make changes to Avengers: Endgame.

“And I said, ‘Based on that, did that make you go back into Endgame and do more $#!+, because suddenly you guys realized you made a backdoor classic,’” Smith recalls. “And he said, because they’re still working on it…that it was difficult making two movies simultaneously, side by side, one Avengers movie and the other. So they’ve just been going back and catching stuff that they didn’t catch so now they can cross their T’s and dot their I’s.”

The snap has become a cultural touchstone since Infinity War released last year. Just look at how The Simpsons borrowed it for one fo their famous couch gags.

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has said that he is quite pleased with how that turned out.

“We did Infinity War and Endgame at the same time, but those have been the longest gestating movies we’ve ever made,” said Feige. “Four years now, almost five years. And it was always about delivering on the promise that we had set up. And the way the world received Infinity War was amazing, it was exactly what we wanted.”

“And that ending, which we had been working on for many years, and I do remember people, on all of the movies we’ve made and I’m sure on many of the movies we’ll make in the future, whenever the good guy wins, which is often — good guy, good woman, good hero wins — they go, ‘Eh, it’s kind of predictable. Good guy wins,’” Feige added. “Well, sometimes that’s fun. But for years I remember thinking, ‘I wonder what they’re going to do when they don’t?’ Because we knew that was coming. And it couldn’t have been better. The reaction was the best. The reaction. Was. The. Best.”

