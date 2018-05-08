‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Considered Recreating This Scene Exactly From the Comics

Avengers: Infinity War took a lot of scenes and ideas from Jim Starlin’s iconic Infinity Gauntlet comic series, but the visual effects team behind the film had an idea to take the comic connections to a new level. They wanted to actually lift a graphic from the page and put it onto the screen.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Avengers: Infinity War! Continue reading at your own risk…

As we now know, Infinity War ended with Thanos snapping his fingers, just as he did in the comics, wiping out half of the population of the universe. Digital Domain’s VFX supervisor Kelly Port told The Wrap that the team initially wanted to include the actual “snap” graphic from Infinity Gauntlet when the moment happened on-screen.

“As a fun aside, we explored the idea of lifting the actual graphic from the frame of the comic showing the snap, the little yellow action triangles for a single frame of the moment of the snap. They appreciated the idea but didn’t ultimately go for it.”

Here’s the panel that Port was referring to:

As Port continued, he explained that this shot was supposed to come with the most pressure, given that it was the biggest moment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to-date. Surprisingly however, things went off without a hitch.

“Weirdly enough, you would think this particular shot… this particular critical moment, would have a tremendous amount of pressure and back and forth to get it just right, but it actually went pretty smoothly,” he said. “I asked the compositor on this particular shot how it felt to be working on one of the most important shots in Marvel history. A shot representing the culmination of ten years of story. No pressure!”

The most difficult scenes for the team were actually those in which they needed to convey Thanos’ emotions. After all, without the emotional depth of Thanos, Infinity War doesn’t really work.

“You saw how many close-ups and subtle dramatic and heavy moments Thanos went through that really needed to come across,” said Port. “We spent the extra time and attention on shots like that — Our animation and modeling teams would go in and refine these performances with shot by shot, frame by frame attention.”

He added, “The essence of the original Thanos design stayed true to comics and previous films, but of course, we had to improve the photorealistic nature of the character. We were better able to address the realism as technology has improved and better lighting and rendering solutions have become available. But just as important, if not critical, was that we had the ability to capture the subtle details of Brolin’s performance and make sure they come through on Thanos. So many people say that they have sympathy with him or at least an understanding of his motivation. He’s a complex character — that’s all in the writing and Brolin’s performance, so it was essential to get it right given the amount of screen time had. This had to work in order for the movie to work.”

Avengers: Infinity War is currently playing in theaters around the world.