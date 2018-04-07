‘Avengers: Infinity War’: ‘Guardians’ Director James Gunn Debunks Major Soul Stone Theory

Now we know one place that the mysterious Soul Stone isn’t! Well, we’re at least 99 percent sure.

One of the biggest debates heading into Avengers: Infinity War revolves around the location of the Soul Stone, the sixth and final Infinity Stone that has yet to be seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fans have discussed endless theories on this gem’s whereabouts, ranging from the fairly normal (“It’s hiding Wakanda”) to the absolutely insane (“Stan Lee is the Soul Stone”).

Of all of these theories, one of the most popular was that Adam Warlock, a critical character in the original Infinity Gauntlet comics whose introduction was teased in a Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 post credits scene, was in possession of the Soul Stone. This theory was of course backed by the fact that Warlock’s story in the Infinity Gauntlet comic basically revolved around the Soul Stone.

Given this evidence, and the fact that Warlock played such a crucial role in the war against Thanos, fans have believed that he would be appearing in the movie this month, despite the fact that Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has said on multiple occasions that he wouldn’t. Well, since people aren’t really getting the hint, and truly believe that Marvel is trying to hide their big reveal, Gunn had to take to Twitter once more to put the theory to rest.

A fan reached out to Gunn and Infinity War directors Joe and Anthony Russo on Twitter this week, using a gif of Adam Warlock to say “I’m 99% sure the Soul Stone is with HIM! The Avengers just need some harbulary batteries to get him.”

While the Russo Brothers didn’t respond, Gunn came back with his popular brand of humor, making sure the fan knew that his theory was wrong.

“You would be 99% incorrect then,” Gunn wrote. “Sorry!”

Of course, since Gunn has seen the movie already, he’s more than 99 percent sure of what happens in Infinity War. Let’s also remember that he’s the guy who introduced Adam to the MCU in the first place. He knows what he’s talking about.

So, if the Soul Stone isn’t with Adam Warlock, and it’s not living inside of Stan Lee, where do you think it is? Let us know your best theories in the comment section below!

Avengers: Infinity War is set to hit theaters on April 27, followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6. James Gunn will be directing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is being eyed for a 2020 release.