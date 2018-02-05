‘Avengers: Infinity War’: First Look at Nebula in Super Bowl TV Spot

Tonight’s Super Bowl TV spot for Avengers: Infinity War gave fans plenty to take in – including the arrival of a Guardians of the Galaxy fan-favorite.

In the teaser, which you can check out here, Nebula (Karen Gillan) can be briefly seen, pulling out some sort of blade. You can check out a screenshot below.

For as brief as Nebula’s appearance is, it’s noteworthy for a few reasons. For one thing, it appears that she is on the unknown planet that was seen throughout the first trailer, namely when Thanos (Josh Brolin) beats up Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland). This seems to hint that the Guardians are involved with that particular battle in some way, even though they weren’t seen in the first trailer.

Speaking of not being seen, Nebula actually wasn’t present in the first trailer, making her appearance something that fans have been waiting for. But as Gillan confirmed back in December, there was a good reason for her to be missing in action.

“I wasn’t really disappointed because also it sort of makes sense. It makes sense!” Gillan explained. “How do I say this without giving anything away? It makes sense. I feel like Nebula might be in future trailers.”

While some of Nebula’s role in the film is still a mystery, Gillan hinted that it will be a culmination of her Marvel Cinematic Universe arc so far – particularly her beef with her adopted father, Thanos (Josh Brolin).

“It’s gonna be so good!” Gillan hinted. “A lot of stuff that we have planted in previous films is going to all come together in quite an explosive way, I would say. Daddy issues will be faced. Thanos is the big bad guy, the ultimate supervillain, so this is the biggest fight that the Avengers will ever have. And being his daughter, Nebula will get entwined in there somehow.”

Avengers: Infinity War premieres on May 4, 2018, and the untitled Avengers sequel follows on May 3, 2019.