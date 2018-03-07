Team Cap Readies for Battle in New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Photo

Thanos is bringing war to the people of Earth and Steve Rogers and his team of pseudo Avengers are ready to stand up to the evil.

While we’re still waiting on an official poster for the Avengers: Infinity War, along with a full-length trailer, we’ve finally got a new image to stare at in the mean time. Total film has released a brand new photo from Infinity War online, featuring the Captain Americabranch of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the photo, which you can see below, Team Cap readies for battle against Thanos and his galactic hordes. This is clearly a different shot from the scene that has been shown in the trailers, where the group is standing together, preparing to charge into the fight.

Of course, Captain America (Chris Evans) is front and center, complete with his brand new beard. From everything we’ve seen so far, it’s quite possible he could take on the “Nomad” moniker before all is said and done.

To Cap’s right (our left) stand the two greatest warriors in all of Wakanda, Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) and Okoye (Danai Gurira). Of course, since this entire scene takes place in the nation of Wakanda, most of T’Challa’s army is standing behind the heroes.

Finally, on Cap’s left stand his two most trusted allies, Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan). Those who saw Black Panther will know that Bucky has been in Wakanda for quite a while at this point, as he was sent there after the events of Captain America: Civil War for Shuri (Letitia Wright) to help fix the control mechanism in his brain.

This is only a handful of Avengers that will take on Thanos in Infinity War. Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) will be leading a group in New York City, where one of the Black Order’s ships has appeared. Joining that fight will be Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Spider-Man (Tom Holland), and several others.

Avengers: Infinity War is set to hit theaters on April 27. The movie was originally slated for release on May 4 in North America, but Disney made a last minute switch to release the film globally on the same day.

Are you excited for Infinity War? Which Avengers team are you most looking forward to seeing in action? Where in the name of Odin is Hawkeye?!?! Let us know in the comments below!

—

ComicBook.com & Warner Bros Home Entertainment are teaming up to bring one lucky Justice League fan the prize pack of a lifetime! Click here for the chance to win a big-screen TV, a copy of the movie and more!