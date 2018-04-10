‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Directors Reveal Why They Cast Josh Brolin as Thanos

If Avengers: Infinity War was to be the climax of a decade of Marvel Cinematic Universe storytelling then it was clear that Thanos, the Mad Titan first teased in the post-credits scene of the first Avengers movie, would have to be the villain.

What was less clear was who would play this cosmic killer. Eventually, the job went to Josh Brolin. Avengers: Infinity War directors Joe and Anthony Russo explained why to The Telegraph.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“He’s such an amazing performer and so uniquely suited to Thanos,” Anthony Russo said. “What we were looking for in the character of Thanos is the strongest, most intimidating figure in the universe. While at the same time we wanted to tell a story about a character with a really complex and empathetic interior life. There are not a lot of actors that can give you both of those things. Josh Brolin is perhaps the best example that you can find where you have somebody who has a physical presence and brings that level of intensity and threat, while at the same time having another layer always at work underneath that, which is a very complex inner life and a lot of emotional depth and texture.”

Joe Russo added, “Josh created an incredibly nuanced character who is both frightening and oddly emotional.”

Thanos’s emotional complexity is something that Brolin himself has touched on in the past, specifically highlighting Thanos’s relationship with his “daughter,” Gamora, who is now a part of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

“When you see the relationship with Gamora and you see that evolve, God I wish I could tell you,” Brolin told EW. “I can’t! When [directors Joe and Anthony Russo] came up to me after we had done maybe three-quarters of the film, they said, ‘It wasn’t necessarily intended that you feel for this guy as much as you do.’ Obviously, he has a grand plan, like somebody who’s pulling in kids for their own selfish bloodshed. But he has a capacity to love very much and very deeply.”

How excited are you to see Brolin bring the Mad Titan to life? Let us know in the comments!

Avengers: Infinity War releases on April 27th. Black Panther is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.