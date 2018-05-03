Marvel Fans Think Shuri Is Headed For A Big Change In ‘Avengers 4’

When it comes to Avengers: Infinity War, it is hard to pick a favorite character. The massive film includes most of the MCU’s biggest players and nods to a few of its brightest newcomers. Of course, Spider-Man is seen plenty in the movie as he fights alongside Iron Man, but Shuri also steps into the spotlight when she’s tasked with saving Vision from an untimely end. And, now, fans are rallying for the heroine to get a much larger role in Avengers 4.

So, this is our obligatory spoilers warning. If you have not seen Avengers: Infinity War yet, do not read below this paragraph. Major spoilers for the film lie below! We repeat: MAJOR spoilers for the movie lie below. You’ve been warned.

If you have seen Avengers: Infinity War, then you know what sort of role Shuri plays in the movie. The film sees the fan-favorite heroine step to the plate when Vision is brought to Wakanda by Steve’s team. They are eager to see if the hero can have the Mind Stone removed from his head without killing him, a feat which Shuri says is doable if given enough time. Sadly, the film ends with Shuri being interrupted mid-procedure by the Black Order, leaving her to flee with the device she stored Vision’s mind in as the hero himself marched into battle.

Of course, that wasn’t the only dig Shuri took in the film. Avengers: Infinity War did the unthinkable after Thanos completed the Infinity Gauntlet as he really did snap half of the universe from existence. T’Challa was shown turning to ash while Okoye looked on in horror, but nothing was sad of Shuri. As such, audiences assume the girl is alive and bereaved, but Shuri will not have time to mourn. Avengers 4 has a lot left to do, and fans think Shuri will find herself inheriting the Black Panther mantle in light of her brother’s death.

With T’Challa dead and half of Earth decimated, the rest of Wakanda will need someone to lead it, and Shuri is the next in line to take the throne. Unless the heroine’s title is challenged, then she is the one who should take over control of Wakanda in the wake of her brother’s death, and that would put her in line to become the Black Panther. The inheritance would add another enhanced hero to the hero roster left after Thanos’ lethal snap, and there is precedence for Shuri taking on the title in the comics.

After all, Shuri has donned the Black Panther suit a few times in the Marvel Universe. The comics may portray the heroine a bit differently than her MCU counterpart, but she is just as driven as ever. In the past, Shuri has been granted the powers of the Black Panther via the heart-shaped herb and the Panther God itself. If the MCU wills it, there is definitely a way to give Shuri the power in Avengers 4, and fans are all for the idea.

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is still in theaters, while Avengers: Infinity War hit theaters this weekend. It will be followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

