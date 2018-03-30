‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Fan Stitches Together All The Thor Scenes From Trailers

A fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has cut together all of the Thor footage from Avengers: Infinity War which has been released so far.

In the video above, first shared to the Marvel Studios section of Reddit, Thor is captured by Thanos and proceeds to encounter the Guardians of the Galaxy. From there, he continues on a journey with Rocket and Groot, while Gamora, Drax, Mantis, and Star-Lord appear to have gone another way.

With more and more footage from Avengers: Infinity War dropping daily, the film will likely reveal more details of Thor’s journey and whether or not he makes it back to Earth in time for the battle in Wakanda. The video above, however, provides a solid idea of what Thor is up to through the first half of the film and also reveals the Ebony Maw whispering footage is now actually paired with the Thor, Loki and Thanos scenes rather than the capture of Doctor Strange as it was framed.

“An unprecedented cinematic journey ten years in the making and spanning the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios‘ Avengers: Infinity War brings to the screen the ultimate, deadliest showdown of all time,” the film’s latest synopsis reads. “The Avengers and their Super Hero allies must willing to sacrifice it all in an attempt to defeat the power of Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe.”

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is now playing in theaters. Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018. It is followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

