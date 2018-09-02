‘Thor’ and ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Star Idris Elba Doesn’t Know What the MCU Is

Thor and Avengers: Infinity War star Idris Elba, who played the all-seeing Asgardian Heimdallin the Marvel Cinematic Universe, only recently learned of its colloquial nickname: “MCU.”

“What’s MCU?” he asked when talking with Yahoo Movies about his directorial debut Yardie. Told of its meaning, he laughed, saying, “Oh, right, I have never heard that before. I thought it was Manchester United… but don’t worry about it.”

Heimdall met a noble end in the earliest moments of Infinity War, where he was impaled and killed by warmonger Thanos (Josh Brolin) in front of helpless best friend Thor (Chris Hemsworth).

The English actor recently told Metro.co.uk he has “no idea” if he’ll ever return to the role, but because the MCU is “a show about superheroes and guns,” a resurrection is always possible — despite Thanos saying otherwise.

“It’s been amazing playing in the Marvel family. I’m sure they decided to get rid of as many characters because they’ve run their natural course,” Elba said. “I loved playing him, he was my G, my guy.”

Speaking to EW ahead of the release of the Taika Waititi-directed Thor: Ragnarok, Elba said that film was “fun,” but of past appearances as the character — including Thor: The Dark World and Avengers: Age of Ultron — Elba said, “The others weren’t fun. They’re work. But on [Ragnarok], Taika was great.”

The 45-year-old actor shut down rumors he was in the running to take over the James Bond franchise from Daniel Craig — he was previously suggested as a frontrunner to be the first non-white actor to step into the role — but told EW in October he would enjoy a beefier “superhero” role in the ever-expanding Marvel franchise.

“I like that I have a little part in Thor. I’m neither movie star or day player. It allows me to do other things I love,” Elba said. “I wish I was more present in the Marvel family. I like what I have, but I also wish that I had a bigger character in the Marvel universe. It’s been great, but I kinda think I need a bit more. I want to be a superhero. I like the idea of that.”

Marvel Studios releases the Infinity War sequel, Avengers 4, May 3, 2019.