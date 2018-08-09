Tom Hiddleston’s Loki Almost Looked Completely Different

Appearing in five different films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Loki has not only become the franchise’s most popular villain but is one of the most loved characters, meeting grisly and unfortunate end in Avengers: Infinity War.

But actor Tom Hiddleston almost looked very different at one point, and almost received a drastic change from the comics-friendly look he sports in the first Thor movie. Concept artist Charlie Wen posted an unused design for the God of Mischief, revealing that Marvel Studios considered a more sci-fi inspired version of the character.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Wen writes on his Facebook page:

“Wacky Loki! My first sketch of him as someone a bit off for the first #thor There were other options but this is the looniest one so I wanted to share. As I think of his backstory and focused on the manipulative bent than his relationship with his bro Thor which develops later, I put more character depth in his final version. At this time I also wanted to play with the idea that Asgard had magic based on science beyond human tech understanding. I’ll post the final Thor I Lokis next!”

This design of Loki does have some regal design flourishes, from the robes to the medallions, but otherwise it looks more like something out of Dune.

The armor, the cape, and the weird design that makes the cape look like a set of drapes are all very bizarre, but it’s easy to see that Wen was pushing the boundaries of the technological wizardry used by the Asgardians.

We have to get our Loki fix where we can, as it seems like his time in the MCU is drawing to a close. While the character might appear thanks to some time traveling in Avengers 4, he did truly meet his end in Infinity War.

Hiddleston confirmed as much in a recent conversation at ACE Comic Con in Seattle.

“So, I’ve known about that scene for two years. I met with Marvel in May 2016, and they were actually telling me the story of Ragnarok with concept art and images,” Hiddleston said. “The Russos came in, and I introduced myself. So, all four of us sat down, and they said this is how Infinity War begins.”

“My whole journey through making Thor: Ragnarok — I knew this was coming. By the end of Thor: Ragnarok, Loki has been accepted as Thor’s brother again,” he added.

Fans can see Loki’s heroic sacrifice to save his brother in Avengers: Infinity War, now available on digital HD. The movie will be available on Blu-ray and DVD on Aug. 14th.