New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ TV Spot Teases Thor’s Tragic Loss

In just a few days, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is poised to debut its most important film to date. Avengers: Infinity War will rush into theaters this week and bring the MCU to a massive climax as Thanos makes good on his plans to assemble the Infinity Gauntlet. All of Marvel’s biggest heroes will come together to take on the threat, but the fight will come at a cost.

And, thanks to one new TV spot, fans have learned Thor will pay a very dear price before all is said and done.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, Marvel Studios pushed a new TV spot for Avengers: Infinity War that can be seen above. The reel starts off with Doctor Strange picking up Tony Stark as Iron Man meets with his fiance. However, it is the clip’s bit with Thor that has fans concerned.

As you can see, the sequence begins with a shot of Rocket Raccoon as the Guardian of the Galaxy asks Thor is he’s ready for what they are about to do. The camera switches to Thor, and the man looks pretty awful. His eyes are glassy from tears, and Thor appears as if he’s been in battle. His eyepatch indicates he just got over the events of Thor: Ragnarok, and Thor’s next words are pretty bone-chilling.

“What more could I lose,” Thor tells Rocket with teary eyes.

Yeah, that doesn’t sound good.

Of course, Rocket comes back with a snippy comment about him having a lot to lose, but fans are more concerned with Thor in this new spot. The heavy scene reveals that the hero is in for a serious dose of angst, and it has added evidence to the idea that Thanos is about to wipe out the rest of Thor’s people.

After all, the end of Thor: Ragnarok saw the Asgardian king come ship-to-ship with Thanos. The Mad Titan seemed to have tracked the group since Loki had stolen the Tesseract and its Infinity Stone from Asgard before it was destroyed. Fans are sure Thor will not let the baddie simply take the cosmic cube, but an act like that will not deter Thanos. The villain could easily kill Loki as a punishment for his failure in losing the Tesseract during The Avengers. And, as for all the Asgardian refugees on Thor’s ship, they would likely find their lives forfeit before Thanos as well.

What do you think this TV spot is playing at? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!

Avengers: Infinity War releases on April 27th. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.