Tom Holland Actually Did Not Spoil Anything for ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Marvel star Tom Holland has a reputation for being terrible at keeping secrets. After accidentally dropping spoilers for Spider-Man: Homecoming, when it came time for Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel Studios took significant measures to make sure that the Spider-Man actor didn’t ruin anything. From fake scripts to being kept in the dark about who he was fighting in some scenes.

And that vigilance may have paid off. Now that Avengers: Infinity War has been in theaters for a little bit, we feel pretty confident saying that Holland didn’t spoil the film. Looking back at various interviews and appearances Holland made ahead of Infinity War‘s release, we can’t find any instance where the actor gave away details that would constitute spoilers. Most of what the actor spoke about was either common knowledge or had already been teased in marketing material and footage of the film. The two closest things worth noting are when he spoke about Spider-Man going to space ahead of it being teased in the trailer and when he spoke with ComicBook.com about the Iron Spider suit. In that interview the actor explained as much as he could about the suit without giving too much way.

“It was amazing for me to get to do stuff that I wasn’t able to do before, but I don’t want to give away too much,” Holland said.

It also turns out that latest spoiler incident Holland is attached to wasn’t even his fault. When Holland appeared alongside the Russo Brothers and Benedict Cumberbatch at an Infinity War screening at the ArcLight Cinemas in Hollywood, the actor announced to the crowd “I’m alive!”, a reference to his character’s death in the film — which the audience had not yet seen. According to writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, it was a miscommunication.

“The idea was that we would introduce a few of them and then we would all have dinner and it’s a really lovely tradition that Marvel has, and this time we brought Tom Holland and Benedict Cumberbatch, and I had gotten the impression that we weren’t always going to introduce the movie, sometimes we would come in after the movie and say Hi, and so I was under the impression that that’s what we were doing. And I had told Tom that.”

So, we get to this movie theater and Tom jumps up onstage and he says, “Hi everybody I’m alive!’ and these people have not seen the movie yet, right? And so, everyone goes ‘why would he say that?’ So, it’s not, that’s not always his fault.”

Holland managing to make it to Infinity War without dropping real spoilers is impressive and, at least in our book, takes him off the list of worst offenders within the MCU. Maybe now the studio can focus on the real spoiler problem — Mark Ruffalo. The actor doesn’t have the best track record himself and now that we’ve seen Infinity War, we know that he really did give away Infinity War‘s ending last year when he started to tell Good Morning America at last year’s D23 Expo that half of the Avengers die. He caught himself before he could say it and shifted to the more ridiculous-seeming “everybody dies” but it turns out? Half was right on the money.

Maybe he needs to be paired with spoiler stopper Cumberbatch for Avengers 4?

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now.