‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Trailer Gets A Fan-Created Animated Version

The Avengers: Infinity War trailer took over Youtube, but if you would rather have an animated version your wish has been answered.

YouTube user Tommahawk decided to give the Infinity War Trailer some cell shaded graphics, and it actually looks pretty slick. To be fair, the Infinity War trailer was already amazing, but the animated filter does give certain scenes more impact.

For example, the moment where Doctor Strange and Wong find Bruce Banner on the floor of the Sanctum Santorum is gorgeous with the animated style, as is the shot of Spider-Man leaping onto the enormous device that appeared in the sky.

Thanos emerging from his portal is also rather stylish, but nothing compares to that money shot of the various heroes charing the battlefield with the entire army of Wakanda behind them.

Yeah, that scene is amazing no matter what style it’s in.

You can find more of Tommahawk’s work on the official YouTube page.

As for Infinity War, fans are still reeling from that first trailer, but with it debuting in theaters in just over a few months, you can expect more footage to hit screens sooner than later.

The first footage focused on the heroes of the Marvel universe,e but fans are dying to see Thanos’ Black Order as well. The Marvel heroes have never faced someone as powerful as Thanos, and then he went and brought his own army to the fight as well.

To be fair, it’s not like Thanos is known for being fair.

Marvel fans have even more to look forward to though, as Avengers 4 is already being filmed and will hit theaters only a year after. It is said to bring about a great deal of change to the MCU, but the action all starts in Infinity War.

Avengers: Infinity War currently enjoys a 4.38 out of 5 on ComicBook.com’s anticipation rankings, which you can submit your vote on here.

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on May 4, 2018.

Average rating 4.38/5 from 1,660 users