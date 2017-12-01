The ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Trailer Mashed Up With Britney Spears Is Amazing

If you thought the Avengers: Infinity War trailer couldn’t get any better, then you haven’t watched it with the sounds of Britney Spears attached.

Luckily YouTube user RUSTIK_ took pity on the masses and paired the amazing Infinity War footage recently released by Marvel Studios and paired it with the music of Britney Spears. Specifically, he used her hit song Toxic as the score for the action, and it somehow pairs perfectly with all the Marvel goodness in the trailer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One of the best uses of it comes when Peter Parker (Tom Holland) is on the bus. The hairs on his arm start to rise, prompting him to turn and see a huge disc of some sort hovering in the middle of the air. This is empathized perfectly by the track, which is transitioning into the addictive chorus.

You can view the intriguing pairing in the video above.

Toxic is one of Britney’s many memorable hits and was released as part of her 2003 album In The Zone. The video was just as memorable, with Britney appearing as a Flight Attendant and a super spy, not to mention that sheer crystal outfit she wears in between.

In The Zone also included memorable tracks like Me Against The Music (featuring Madonna), Outrageous (featuring R.Kelly), Everytime, Showdown, and (I Got That) Boom Boom (featuring the Ying Yang Twins).

Any of those would also make interesting experiments for the Infinity War trailer, especially Boom Boom. Hearing the Ying Yang twins over Thanos decking Iron Man would be quite the unusal mix indeed.

As for Infinity War, the film is the first of two Avengers films that will release back to back, acting as the bookend chapter to the first three phases of Marvel’s cinematic universe. Phase 3 will officially come to a close with Avengers 4, but Infinity War will play a big part in setting up the dominos, which will also be tipped in upcoming films like Black Panther and Ant-Man and the Wasp.

The MCU will look very different after these films conclude, and fans can get their first taste of things to come when Avengers: Infinity War lands in theaters on May 4, 2018. Avengers 4 lands on May 3, 2019.