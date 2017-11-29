‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Trailer Includes Major Early MCU Easter Egg

The Avengers: Infinity War trailer might give fans a glimpse at what’s to come, but it included a pretty significant hint to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s past.

The trailer opened with various shots of the film’s characters, preparing for the oncoming storm that will be their fight against Thanos (Josh Brolin). Over the footage, a bit of voice-over played from a gaggle of Marvel heroes, piecing together an abridged version of Nick Fury‘s (Samuel L. Jackson) speech from the original The Avengers.

“There was an idea…” proclaims Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), over footage of Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) surrounded by wreckage.

“To bring together a group of remarkable people,” continues Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), as he and Wong (Benedict Wong) find a shaken Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo).

“To see if we could become something more,” says Vision (Paul Bettany), over footage of him in his human form with Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen).

“So when they needed us, we could fight the battles,” continues Thor (Chris Hemsworth), over footage of him standing in some sort of alien spaceship.

“That they never could.” concludes Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow (Scarlett Johannson), as she reunites with Banner on Wakanda.

For those who don’t remember, Fury’s full Avengers quote reads: “There was an idea, Stark knows this, called the Avengers Initiative. The idea was to bring together a group of remarkable people, see if they could become something more. See if they could work together when we needed them to to fight the battles we never could.”

This callback to the MCU’s first phase – and the first time that the Avengers officially came together – is sure to give fans plenty of emotions.

Whether or not a version of this narration is in the film itself, or is just being used (rather effectively) in the trailer remains to be seen. Thankfully, fans won’t have to wait too long to find out, as Avengers: Infinity War debuts on May 4th, 2018.

Avengers: Infinity War currently enjoys a 4.34 out of 5 on ComicBook.com’s anticipation rankings, and you can submit your vote here.