‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Gets a ‘Suicide Squad’ Style Trailer

One Marvel and DC Comics fan has decided to combine one film from each universe in a fun new fan trailer giving Avengers: Infinity War some of Suicide Squad‘s style.

Released on the YouTube channel of Mr. Kresphus, the trailer recuts Avengers: Infinity War footage to focus on the comedic bits and adds Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” as the soundtrack.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can watch the trailer above and judge the results for yourself.

Avengers: Infinity War concluded its theatrical run $678.8 million, making it the fourth highest grossing movie ever at the domestic box office behind only Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($936.6 million), Avatar ($760.5 million), and Marvel’s own Black Panther ($700 million).

Avengers: Infinity War is the fourth highest grossing movie of all time worldwide, behind only the other three members of the $2 billion club: Avatar ($2.788 billion), Titanic ($2.18 billion), and Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($2.06 billion).

Avengers: Infinity War was the fastest movie to ever reach $1 billion at the worldwide box office and the second-fastest to $500 million domestic, taking one day longer than Avatar. It is the sixth Marvel Studios film to earn at least $1 billion and is the highest-grossing superhero movie of all time.

Avengers: Infinity War had the highest-grossing opening weekend of all time at the domestic box office, earning $257.6 million. The film earned $112.5 million in its second weekend at the domestic box office, the second-highest second weekend of all time behind only Star Wars: The Force Awakens‘ $149 million.

Avengers: Infinity War ranked highly in ComicBook.com’s definitive ranking of all 19 Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. You can see the complete list here. If you’re wondering about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, here are some of the movies that Avengers 4 is likely to set up.

What do you think of the Avengers: Infinity War and Suicide Squad mashup trailer? Let us know what you think in the comments!

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on Digital HD, Blu-ray, and DVD.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is now playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019; Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.