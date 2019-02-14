Share the Love With These Awesome ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Valentines

While Avengers: Infinity War may not have had the happiest ending in the world, why not use its characters to spread a little love this Valentine’s Day?

If you’re a big fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and its characters, and you want to make a splash on this holiday, we’ve got something you’re definitely going to like. We’ve taken some of the most beloved characters from the Avengers franchise, and turned them into Valentine’s cards.

Below, you’ll find seven unique Valentine’s Day cards featuring the familiar faces of Avengers: Infinity War, each with a pun based on their own story. From Thanos to Drax, you’ll surely find one that both you and your valentine will love.

Take a look!

Thanos

Steve & Bucky

Tony Stark

Hulk

Rocket & Groot

Nick Fury

Drax