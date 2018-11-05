Valkyrie Could Have Saved Xandar in ‘Thor: Ragnarok’

Somewhere between the events of Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Infinity War, Thanos (Josh Brolin) and his Black Order razed the planet of Xandar in order to get the Power Stone — the first of six stones the group tracked down.

As one eagle-eyed fan recently pointed out on Reddit, Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), and the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) very well could have in a position to save Xandar from destruction if the former got her way in Thor: Ragnarok.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As the trio was planning their escape from Sakaar, Valkyrie mentioned that the way she wanted to go would take around 18 months and they’d have to refuel on Xandar at some point throughout the journey.

Instead, Thor insisted they through the massive wormhole nicknamed “The Devil’s Anus” in order to reach Asgard quicker.

As fate would have it, Thanos used the Power Stone from Xandar to later board the Asgardian refugee ship and kill half it’s occupants before choking Loki (Tom Hiddleston) to death and leaving Thor to float among the cosmos.

At least we’ll get to see Valkyrie before too long. According to Thompson, the character is alive and “thriving,” something Joe Russo had previously confirmed during a Q&A session at the University of Iowa.

According to Thompson, it won’t be long before we see her again — and in an ideal situation, Valkyrie would be teaming up with a certain Wakandan general.

“I mean, Okoye is pretty cool.” Thompson said of the characters she’d like Valkyrie to team up with. “I mean, I bow down to her! Valkyrie would just be like ‘Sis! My long lost sis!’ Just because she’s like, you know, the leader of the Valkyrie of Wakanda. So that would be exciting. Obviously, it’d be so cool to team up with Black Widow, as Scarlett Johansson is sort of OG superhero. Both [Okoye and Black Widow]. Or just the three of us over lunch.”

“I think it’d be fun to see her on Earth.” Thompson added. “I think it would be fun to see her in more unexpected team-ups, because she has such a sort of brash, particular personality. It’d be funny to see her in the MCU, seeing who she gets along with, who she maybe doesn’t get along with. I think the possibilities are wide open.”

Avengers 4 stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Evangeline Lilly (The Wasp), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.