Why Vision Is Injured In ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Footage

Vision’s injury spotted in Avengers: Infinity War footage first revealed to ComicBook.com during a set visit in June of 2017, meaning Paul Bettany had some explaining to do.

As the Vision, along with Captain America, War Machine, Black Widow, Scarlet Witch, and Bruce Banner exited a Quinjet to greet the highest ranking leaders in Wakanda, the hero with the Mind Stone in his head was clearly injured. Holding his side with a costume showing signs of a scuffle, the character had been attacked during a previous engagement with Thanos’ Black Order.

“These bad guys are trying to get the Stone out of my head and so Wanda and I fought them off and then we’ve ended up here for surgery,” Bettany said. “I gotta get fixed up.”

Shuri’s lab might be the only place in the world sufficiently advanced to fix the Vision’s injury, and possibly craft him into a being which can function independently of the Mind Stone. As for what might happen if Thanos’ minions get their hands on the Stone and pluck it from the Vision’s head, “that’s a very big question and one that troubles me,” Bettany said.

It is also a scenario “we explore in the movie,” according to Scarlet Witch actress Elizabeth Olsen.

It is a scenario which “troubles Vision and Wanda a lot,” Bettany said. “I don’t know what to do about that.” One thing his character might do to avoid confrontation and possible death: go undercover (which is easier said than done for someone with the Vision’s appearance). “Well, you either travel to different Mardi Gras around the world or Halloween, you’re golden — Halloween, it’s his night out — or you discover the ability to change your appearance with nano-technology,” Bettany said.

