Watch ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ With the Russo Brothers at Vudu’s Viewing Party

This Friday, Avengers: Infinity War directors will host a Vudu Viewing Party to watch with fans who have purchased the movie upon its digital release.

Avengers: Infinity War is available for digital download now. On Friday, August 3 at 7 pm PT the live viewing party of Marvel’s biggest film to date will begin, offering viewers an opportunity to interact with directors Anthony and Joe Russo during th event.

If watching the movie with the Russo Brothers isn’t enough, prizes will be given away during the event. These include a 4K TV, autographed movie posters, Funko Pops, Marvel Legends action figures, replicas of Captain America’s shield, Thor’s hammer, Iron Man’s helmet, Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet, and much more. The prizes will be given out during the event, while fans can also share reactions, fun facts, gifs, and other engagement with their fellow audience members. In this case, talking during the movie is encouraged!

Prizes will also be given away on the Vudu Viewing Party’s official Facebook page.

Fans must RSVP to the Vudu Viewing Party through the event’s official page. To stay updated on future Vudu Viewing Party events, follow @VuduFans on Twitter.

To celebrate the Vudu Viewing Party, ComicBook.com’s staff is giving away ten digital download codes ahead of the event. Head over to Twitter to find giveaway opportunities from @BrandonDavisBD, @KofiOutlaw, @charlieridgely, @JamieLovett, @meganpeterscb, @mattmuellercb, @jimviscardi, and @comicbook.

Viewers will get insider perspective from the directors of Infinity War, such as their knowledge of why Thor didn’t aim for Thanos’ head. “I would argue that the fan base could be equally upset with Thor, who chose to throw that ax into Thanos chest and not his head,” Joe Russo told ComicBook.com. “Because he wanted to tell Thanos that he got his revenge.”

Be sure to join the conversation in advance with #VuduViewingParty on Twitter.

Avengers: Infinity War is available now on DigitalHD and releases on blu-ray on August 13.