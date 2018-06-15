‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Screenwriters Comment on the Movie Earning $2 Billion

Avengers: Infinity War‘s $2 billion milestone was a meaningful moment for screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

The film reached the milestone earlier in June and has been cruising to the number three all-time spot at the worldwide box office, where it will sit behind only Avatar and Titanic. “It’s nuts,” Markus said.

McFeely, whose partnered work with Markus dates back to Captain America: The First Avenger and also extends to The Winter Soldier, Civil War, and Avengers 4, answered the question from Kevin Smith more deeply, as seen in the video above.

“I will say on the Sunday morning, when it’s like 10 or something and Deadline says it broke the record, I got really emotional,” McFeely said. “It’s not my money but it’s a validation of a s— ton of work. The idea that it resonated and became slightly historical, at least for the moment, is really nice.”

Smith than re-angled his question, wondering if the massive success of Avengers: Infinity War has the writers feeling safe. “There’s never a feeling of total security but there must feel like, when you used to play tag as kid we used to be like, ‘I’m safe, I’m on base,” Smith said. “You must feel like you’re on base.”

While the writers might have their options moving forward, there is still plenty of work ahead for them.

“There is some of that but there’s also most of the days trying to crack this movie that we haven’t cracked yet,” Markus said. “We secretly don’t know how to do the job. We sitting in a room like, ‘Is that good? I don’t know.’ It’s a culmination of 18 f—ing movies that came before it and we didn’t write them all. We can’t take all the credit.”

Of course, the writers did have their obstacles in making the movie responsible for the biggest weekend of all-time, bolstered by those previous films.

“There were times though because we’re writing this while they haven’t shot Ragnarok yet, Panther, Ant-Man, Doctor Strange,” Markus said. “None of these movies exit, so we’re trying to plot out a movie, then you go see Ragnarok and say, ‘Hey, they did everything we’re gonna do with Hulk!’”

