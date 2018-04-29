‘Avengers: Infinity War’s Robert Downey Jr. Thanks Fans

Robert Downey Jr. doesn’t play a humble man that often. Since making his incredible comeback as an actor with first Iron Man in 2008 (though I’d argue that it was in his non-super hero film, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang) he was played nearly exclusively men with an ego. From Sherlock Holmes to Tony Stark (and even the Principal in under-recognized the Charlie Bartlett) he wonderfully embodied smart but broken men – thankfully that much is not true in real life.

Commenting on a photo of the Avengers: Infinity War cast he posted on his Instagram page he thanked the fans that made the Marvel Cinematic Universe a success.

Videos by ComicBook.com

10 years in the making… Thank you for all the support… The pleasure is all ours… @avengers #INFINITYWAR🌎PREMIERE #MCU and me… #represent #TeamStark and @marvelstudios #everydayeverynighteverywhere 📸credit @jimmy_rich grooming @davynewkirk styling @jeanneyangstyle

Next up for Robert Downey Jr. after Avengers: Infinity War is, just one more Avengers film (at least that what we all believe), and then back the Sherlock Holmes series. In 2019 he’s also set to appear as Dr. John Dolittle in The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle, which co-stars his fellow Avenger, Tom Holland.

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now, destroying the box office record numbers left and right. In it’s opening weekend the film looks to break the all time opening weekend record with $250 million.

Avengers: Infinity War has earned a certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, and received an “A” score on its CinemaScore from audiences. Even Comicbook.com’s Brandon Davis love it, calling it, “a spectacle unlike any movie before it, offering a ferocious narrative which fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will love but the average or young moviegoer might have a bit of trouble with.”