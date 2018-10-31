‘Avengers: Infinity War’s Tragic Spider-Man Scene Recreated In Pumpkins

Spider-Man has been on the receiving end of plenty of pumpkin bombs over the years, but this is probably not how anybody ever pictured his pumpkin-themed demise going down.

In a Reddit post, user CostsABuckOfFive shared a photo of his two expertly-crafted pumpkins — one featuring a scowling Thanos, and another depicting one of the Mad Titan’s victims: Spider-Man, dissolving away into ash with the caption “Mr. Stark, I don’t feel so good.”

You can check it out below.

This is, of cours,e a wink and a nod to Avengers: Infinity War, which ended with numerous Marvel superheroes and supporting character vanishing into ash after Thanos snapped his finger and eradicated half of all life in the universe.

Perhaps the most heartbreaking out of those deaths was Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland), who delivered a chilling (and as it turns out, improvised) series of final words. But despite how sad Spider-Man’s death has made fans feel, fans have made the scene into one of the most popular memes on the internet.

The character is expected to return in Avengers 4, not least of all because we have already seen him filming an entire sequel in various locations around the world.

“Well, I mean, sure, let the speculation begin. That’s always fun,” Feige said. “We like [the title] of course because it ties into Homecoming, not just keeping that word going, which we like and we liked it more than Homecoming 2, but that notion of ‘home’ is a word that has dual meanings we’d like to continue with this [Marvel Cinematic Universe] version of Spider-Man. So, Far From Home has multiple meanings.”

Captain Marvel is the next MCU film to hit theaters, and it arrives in March of next year. That will be followed by Avengers 4 on May 3rd and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s much-anticipated “phase four” films are still up in the air. We know they will include Black Panther 2 and Black Widow, with projects like Doctor Strange 2 and The Eternals in development as well.