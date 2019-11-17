Avengers Star Mark Ruffalo Will Talk to Marvel’s Kevin Feige About a Role in She-Hulk

Avengers star Mark Ruffalo says he’s due to meet with Marvel Studios president and Marvel chief creative officer Kevin Feige about a cameo or supporting role in She-Hulk, Marvel’s upcoming series being developed for a premiere on the Disney+ streaming service. Part of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, She-Hulk follows Jennifer Walters, cousin of Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner, who is endowed with gamma-powered abilities similar to the Hulk’s. Characters appearing in She-Hulk and other Phase 4 Disney+ series — including the previously announced Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki and Hawkeye — will then transition into the movie side of the franchise as the television and movie corners of the MCU become intrinsically linked.

“I don’t know. I’m supposed to go talk to Mr. Feige, the great, mysterious Mr. Feige, to see if there’s some place [for Banner to appear],” Ruffalo told PEOPLE Now when asked about a potential cameo appearance in She-Hulk. Asked if he’d like to be involved, Ruffalo answered, “Sure, why not? It’s been a great ride.”

When promoting new movie Dark Waters on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Ruffalo admitted he didn’t know if or when audiences will again see Hulk after Avengers: Endgame — but he’ll soon meet with Feige to plot Banner-slash-Hulk’s future in the MCU.

“I do know that I did give Kevin Feige the Blockbuster Award at the Hollywood Film Awards the other day to a smattering of applause and he did say, ‘Hey, do you think there’s any more story left here?’ and I said ‘I could probably come up with a few storylines,’” Ruffalo said. “And he said, ‘Maybe you should come in and we’ll have a talk.’”

During a Q&A session on Reddit earlier in 2019, Feige said there existed unused ideas for Hulk pitched by Ruffalo when he participated in creative discussions that resulted in a three-movie arc across Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.

“Many years ago, Mark came in for a meeting with us at Marvel Studios to discuss ways in which the Hulk could grow and evolve in upcoming films,” Feige wrote. “He pitched a lot of cool ideas, some of which led to what you saw in Thor: Ragnarok, Infinity War and Endgame, and some of which would still be cool to see someday.”

Disney+ has yet to announce a release date for She-Hulk.