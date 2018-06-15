‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Screenwriters Reveal Unused Characters They’ve Tried to Put Into the MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has featured plenty of superheroes over the past 10 years, but there is one villain that the screenwriters haven’t been able to fit in yet.

That was the subject during a Q&A on Kevin Smith and Marc Bernardin’s most recent episode of Fat-Man on Batman, where Avengers: Infinity War screenwriters Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus revealed who they have tried to get in but couldn’t.

“There are characters who I love who I’m sure someone else will get a hold of and do great things with,” Markus said. “We’ve never tried to put them in.”

“But we get to put them in,” McFeely replied. “Like we get to put Zola in two movies ya know?”

That prompted Markus to reveal the one character he hopes will make it into the MCU someday, namely, the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing himself M.O.D.O.K.

“I’ve wanted to put M.O.D.O.K. in, and it’s very hard to go ‘here’s the supporting character the giant head’.’ And then we’re going to get on with the story. We just came to him for information. Like you kind of have to design the whole movie around the guy with the giant head.”

Markus also thinks if done correctly the Marvel villain could be a force to be reckoned with, at least visually.

I have love for M.O.D.O.K. and I still think properly done he’d be terrifying. Like you look all the way down the hall and like this huge head comes around the corner and starts coming and…oh, it would be awesome.”

The fact that Marvel managed to work in Zola in a convincing manner gives hope that fans could eventually see M.O.D.O.K. make his way to the big screen, and thanks to Markus we now can’t get that terrifying vision of M.O.D.O.K. coming down a hall menacingly. Thanks, Markus, thanks a lot.

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now. It will be followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.