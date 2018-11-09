‘Avengers’ Star Sebastian Stan Addresses If He’s Been Approached About Becoming Captain America

Avengers 4 will likely be the swan song for Chris Evans’ Captain America, so fans have started to wonder if Sebastian Stan could take on the iconic star-spangled shield in his place.

You can count Jimmy Kimmel as one of that group, as the talk show host brought up the subject in an interview with Stan on the latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. Kimmel asked if any conversations had come up regarding Stan becoming the new Captain America.

“No, no no,” Stan said. “Not really, no. It’s usually like, like a dream ya know, it’s sort of…people might mention something but it’s…we never go that way.”

That might be disappointing to fans of the comics. In the books, Bucky became the new Captain America after the original Cap Steve Rogers died. Granted, he turned out to not really be dead, but that wasn’t discovered for a bit, so in the interim Bucky got a brand new costume and took on the shield, though he also brought along some additional weaponry just in case. Now, just because the discussion hasn’t come up behind the scenes doesn’t mean Stan himself hasn’t thought about it, and during a recent interview, he explained what his take on Cap would need to be.

“I mean look, it would have to be a very different “Captain America,” like it just wouldn’t be the same,” Stan told Vanity Fair. “In the comic books it was always interesting because it was an emotional turmoil – there was a guilt there that was driving that character. Because of Steve’s absence, it sort of felt like the guy [Bucky] had to once again carry on this vision that his best friend had for years, and what he stood for. And that struggle – you have that coming into conflict with some who’s still grappling with their own past, and what’s the right thing to do now. And you have a character who’s always searched for identity, and he finally gets an identity, only to have lose his identity again to another “idea,” then it makes for a very complex take on it. So if they were to ever explore that, it would be a very different – definitely way darker – take on that situation.”

Of course, for him to become Cap he would first have to be alive, and we’ll learn his fate along with the other deceased heroes in Avengers 4.

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.