The Elf Of The Shelf Evidently Did Not Survive Thanos Snap In ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Thanos snapping his fingers in Avengers: Infinity War might have had more ramifications than anyone could have imagined.

The latest victim of Thanos snapping his fingers and wiping out half of all living creatures in the universe, otherwise known to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as The Decimation, is the Elf on the Shelf. Elves of shelves everywhere seem to be turning to dust every time Thanos comes around. Evidence is popping up all over social media.

Check out some of the Christmas massacres happening in households around the world, just one day before Avengers: Infinity War hits Netflix, in the tweets below… Warning, this is not for the faint of heart…

RIP Elf

Tonight is the last night for our Elf. Thanos snapped him into dust. The kids will have to wait until next year to see if the Elf returns. pic.twitter.com/kHyHdKJVrA — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) December 24, 2018

Joe Goodberry’s Elf on the Shelf never had a chance when the Mad Titan came to town. Easy to see which of Santa’s lists Thanos will be on…

I Hope They Remember You

Sometimes, even the expensive Thanos figures (Thani? Thanoses?) can be ruthless, as well. The limited edition Sideshow Collectibles statue at Corina’s house went savage mode on their Elf, leaving only a pile of dust behind.

I Don’t Feel So Good

“Thanos versus the Shelf Elf” https://t.co/tWwD5kjTSl via @imgflip



So, I made a thing.



I saw this Thanos-Elf meme the other day. But, y’know, since we have two elves, I figured we needed to take it up a notch and do a Spider-man tribute. — Wesley Rice (@WesleyRice) December 22, 2018

In an all too soon effort, Wesley Rice recreated the moment in which Spider-Man fell into Tony Stark’s arms and was washed away from existence with his Elf on the Shelf. RIP, Elf. You were a good little Elf.

All That For A Drop of Eggnog

In Jason’s house, Thanos’ wrath was no exception. Despite haing the Christmas spirit all around the house, the Elf on the Shelf was no match for The Decimation.

Should’ve Gone For The Santa Hat

@Russo_Brothers @RobertDowneyJr @ChrisEvans our poor Elf on the Shelf, Magee, fell victim to Thanos. It has to work, because I don’t know what I’ll do if it doesn’t. #Endgame #infintywar pic.twitter.com/yy2pe8RXEl — Eric Lancy (@ericlancy) December 20, 2018

As it turns out, the Elf on the Shelf doesn’t turn to brown dust and ash like the heroes did in Avengers: Infinity War. It looks more like they turn into a pile of all the sugar and leftover crumbs found at the bottom of a box of Fruity Pebbles, especially in Eric Lancy’s house.

Perfectly Balanced

Thanos snapped, and now Elf on a Shelf ceases to exist. Christmas is Perfectly Balanced™ once more. pic.twitter.com/3q45ARX8Vd — crysta timmerman (@crystatimmerman) December 18, 2018

In Crysta Timmerman’s house, Thanos did not stop at erasing just one Elf on the Shelf from existence. In fact, two Elves on possibly separate shelves both ceased to exist before the Mad Titan’s eyes.

