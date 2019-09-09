Avengers Star Jeremy Renner Opens Amazon Storefront After Closing His App

Fans were very sad to see Avengers star Jeremy Renner decide to shut down his app this week. Never fear Hawkeye fans, the actor has something else to fill that hole for the moment. Renner announced that he has opened up an Amazon storefront to sell products close to his own interests. In a quote provided on the storefront, the actor expressed his love for the outdoors lifestyle.

“Nature is therapeutic to me, always has been. Living in the mountains at elevation, with no traffic, clean air, clean water, and being surrounded by the oldest living things on the planet is nothing short of majestic…” Renner said.

Unfortunately, all of these camping supplies won’t bring back the surreal experience that was the Jeremy Renner app. Trolls were running rampant on the platform, and the landing page now displays a heartfelt goodbye message for the users who enjoyed their experiences. The star really sounded upset to be calling it quits because of some pranksters on the Internet.

“The app has jumped the shark. Literally. Due to clever individuals that were able to manipulate ways to impersonate me and others within the app, I have asked EXCAPEX, the company that runs this app to shut it down immediately and refund anyone who has purchased and stars over the last 90 days. What was supposed to be a place for fans to connect with each other has turned into a place that is everything I detest and can’t or won’t condone. My sincere apologies for this to have not turned out the way it was intended. To all the super-fans who have supported me with your words or encouragement, amazing art, stories, and time shared on the app, a genuine thank you and I hope to see you on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.”

Renner’s future as Hawkeye is up in the air as well even though the Disney+ series he is set to star in still lurks on the horizon. The Hawkeye series chronicles his journey to train Kate Bishop to take over the role of the heroic archer. No one knows if Renner will continue after that series concludes.

“With Endgame, I think with any ending, it creates a new beginning for a lot of things. Marvel has a lot of plans for a lot of things. So it was exciting,” Renner explained during a convention appearance earlier this year.

He continued, “But to sum up 21 films is very difficult, but I think it satiates a lot of the fans. I’m only here because of the fans, as we all are. Hopefully, I feel like we satiate a lot of people, and a lot of people had to go, but then I think it creates new beginnings for other things.”

