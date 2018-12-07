Every Avengers Teaser Poster Ever

Marvel Studios released the highly-anticipated trailer to Avengers: Endgame earlier this morning and keeping with tradition, they released the movie’s initial teaser poster shortly thereafter. As with the posters in year’s past, the teaser poster is kept simple with nothing but a stylized Avengers “A” logo with the movie’s release date.

The Avengers: Endgame poster is arguably the most different one to date, featuring the Avengers logo as if it was dusted away by Thanos’ snap.

The trailer also finally released the title to the fourth Avengers film and like the movie’s director previously told ComicBook.com, it doesn’t have any relation to an existing comic book run.

“I don’t think there are any comics that correlate to it,” co-director Joe Russo said earlier this year. “I think we’re in pretty fresh territory with Avengers 4. If anything, I think it’s interesting after to go back and look at some of the Marvel films and view them through a different lens. But I can’t think of any comics in particular that would have value.”

“Our job as we said a million times is to tell the story of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, not to do direct adaptations of the comics because we’re comic book fans,” Joe Russo continued. “I have no interest as a director in telling a story that’s already been told or in seeing one that’s already been told. If I know all the events story as they’re going to happen then what’s the point of going to the film? We want to keep surprising audiences and continue the story that started with Iron Man One a decade ago.”

Avengers: Endgame arrives in theaters on April 26, 2019.

The Avengers (2012)

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Avengers: Endgame (2019)