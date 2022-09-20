Avengers: The Kang Dynasty Drops Major Update About Upcoming Film

Work on Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is about to start in earnest, with Jeff Loveness set to start writing the script to the next Avengers team-up sooner than expected. The Rick & Morty alumnus was tapped to pen the script earlier this month and now, a new report suggests he'll start scripting the blockbuster in two weeks.

Discovered by the ace investigators at Murphy's Multiverse, Loveness has been included in a writing event being held by Grand Canyon University. In a message sent to attendees about Loveness becoming the event's special guest, it's revealed that the writer "is set to start writing Avengers: The Kang Dynasty in two weeks."

Loveness has quite a hefty track record with Marvel Studios, having just earned writing credits on Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Before that, the screenwriter wrote for Rick and Morty, Miracle Workers, the 89th Academny Awards, and over 230 episodes of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

The Kang Dynasty, naturally, will feature Jonathan Majors' take on the time-traveling Avengers villain. The actor first appeared in the closing moments of Loki Season 1 and will soon return in the Ant-Man threequel before heading into the next Avengers flick.

"It comes down to the cast and with Jonathan Majors, who I think took over the Hall H stage, you know, in the three minutes he was up there," Feige previously told us of the actor. "It's amazing, and I said to him there's nobody's shoulders I'd rather be putting the multiverse saga on than his. It's really impressive what Jonathan Majors is able to do and all the different incarnations, variants, if you will, of Kang that we will see him do. It's really pretty cool."

He "added, What I love is that he's totally different from Thanos. That he is completely different. That it's not just how about there's a bigger purple guy with a helmet? That's not what Kang is. Kang is a very different type of villain and the fact that he is many, many different characters is what's most exciting and most differentiates him."

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty will be directed by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' Destin Daniel Cretton. Cast members for the project are currently unknown, outside of Majors as Kang. The film is set to be released on May 2, 2025.