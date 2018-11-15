‘Avengers’ Star Tom Hiddleston Releases Cryptic Teaser That Has Fans Baffled

Avengers and Thor: Ragnarok star Tom Hiddleston tweeted a cryptic teaser video which has fans baffled.

The video appears to be unrelated to any Marvel Studios projects, despite an upcoming TV series and possible return in Avengers 4. In the one minute video, Hiddleston walks through a colorful tunnel and right into focus, before offering up a look which says more than any words might have. Then, “BETRAYAL,” is stamped across the bottom of the screen. That’s it. That’s the whole teaser.

Check out the video in Hiddleston’s tweet below.

It’s unclear whether the project is called “Betrayal” or if that is simply one of the emotions Hiddleston will be acting out in it. It appears to certainly be the emotion on the actor’s face in this clip, though.

This project might be connected to a tweet from British filmmaker Joshua Wilson. A tweet from Wilson in September indicated he and Hiddleston had been cooking up a project together and Hiddleston’s look appears consistent with Wednesday’s teaser video.

Great to work with Tom Hiddleston on one of our new series. He’s a true thespian and a very humble easy going guy. Everything is still lowkey…but more details will be coming soon on our latest projects. Stay tuned. #london #production #audio #visual #tomhiddleston pic.twitter.com/UH0g9esHHX — Josh Wilson (@whoisjoshwilson) September 15, 2018

“Great to work with Tom Hiddleston on one of our new series,” Wilson wrote. “He’s a true thespian and a very humble, easy going guy. Everything is still low key but more detail will be coming soon on our latest projects.”

No word yet on what Wilson’s project with Hiddleston is. Either way, fans are losing their minds over it.

Some are begging for more..

Other fans seem to be attempting to put some pieces together.

The scene he read at Pinter was called Betrayal……it’s gotta be theatre — Mrs Hiddleston (@mrshiddlestonuk) November 14, 2018

And the Harold Pinter play seems to be the common guess.

So very possibly, Tom Hiddleston is doing a short film which is based on the Harold Pinter play Betrayal?! #TomHiddleston #Betrayal — Hiddles 💙 (@tomwhiddleslove) November 14, 2018

What do you think the teaser from Hiddleston is showing off for the first time? Share your thoughts and theories in the comment section!

Hiddleston’s most recent Marvel work in Avengers: Infinity War is available now on blu-ray and DVD. Avengers 4 is slated for release in May of 2019 and the standalone Loki series for Disney’s streaming service does not yet have a premiere date.