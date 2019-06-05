Avengers with Acrylic Nails Has Become the Internet’s Newest Meme

Avengers: Endgame has been out in theaters for over a month, but the Internet content surrounding the Marvel Cinematic Universe film in still coming out in full force. The latest hilarious trend to hit social media is the Avengers cast with acrylic nails. The trend resurfaced when Chris Evans, the actor best down for playing Steve Rogers/Captain America in the MCU, “caught flack” for not knowing what Black Twitter was. (In case you don’t know, Black Twitter was once described by Feminista Jones as “a collective of active, primarily African-American Twitter users who have created a virtual community that participates in continuous real-time conversations.”) According to Allure, the initial acrylic nails thread was started by @WrittenByHanna. However, Evans himself ended up sharing the following thread by @mira_a5.

This gave me a genuine belly laugh. https://t.co/BOmC7JUUdV — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 3, 2019

“This gave me a genuine belly laugh,” Evans wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many fans commented on Evans’ retweet, loving his sense of humor.

“I AM SO TICKLED HE SAW THESE,” @NotGeauxGabby wrote.

“IM DEADASS SCREAMING I KNEW YOU WERE GONNA SEE IT KDDKDKDKDKDKD,” @mcubabe replied.

“God bless BLACK twitter,” @CocoPowwa added.

“This entire thread is too much for me to handle,” @angieeeee______ joked.

Here’s the original thread, which has since gone viral:

I listened to an interview recently where Chris Evans said he didn’t know what Black Twitter was which is deeply unfortunate because now he can’t see the beauty that is all these memes of him pic.twitter.com/K6SdDROVZa — Fiona Applebum 🍎 (@WrittenByHanna) May 31, 2019

You can currently catch Evans on the big screen in Avengers: Endgame, which also stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame is still playing in theaters everywhere. Other MCU films include Captain Marvel, which will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on June 11th, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 2nd.