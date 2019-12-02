Baby Yoda Arrives in Hilarious Avengers: Endgame Parody Video

If you’ve been paying attention to popular culture and the internet lately then you know one universal fact: there is absolutely nothing that Baby Yoda cannot do. Launch countless memes? Check. Win the masses over with cuteness? Check. Inspire a wild demand for merch like none other? Check. Give us the best memes? Check. Unite us all with our undying love of the tiny child of the same species as Master Yoda? Oh, definitely check. It seems that that’s not all Baby Yoda can do, either. Baby Yoda can also help the Avengers defeat Thanos in Avengers: Endgame — at least in a new, hilarious parody video.

In the video, shared on YouTube by stryder HD, when the battle for the fate of the universe reaches its darkest moment — the one in which a battered and bloody Captain America is prepared to face down Thanos, broken shield and all — it’s not those who were dusted in the Snap that return to team up and save the day. Oh no, it’s Baby Yoda in his pod sailing through that portal, ready to lightsaber-up. Check it out for yourself in the video above.

See? We told you there was nothing Baby Yoda cannot do and that tiny little lightsaber? Thanos stands no chance. You know who else stands no chance? Darth Sidious. Another recent fan-made video replaces Jedi Master Yoda with Baby Yoda in the scene from Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and has the pair fight it out. The takeaway here is that nothing in the galaxy is as amazing as Baby Yoda.

And it isn’t just fans who have fallen hard for Baby Yoda. It turns out Star Wars: The Mandalorian star Werner Herzog is also a huge fan of the creature, so much so that he even called the powers that be for the Disney+ series “cowards” for wanting to remove the Baby Yoda prop in favor of a digital effects version.

“I was directing Werner with the puppet, and Werner had just fallen in love with the baby. Werner, I think, had forgotten it wasn’t actually a live creature, and started sort of… directing the baby,” director Deborah Chow said in a previous issue. “Werner is talking to the baby as if it was a real thing. And I’m trying to direct Werner and I’m just like, ‘How did I get here? How did my life end up like this?’”

Star Wars: The Mandalorian releases new episodes on Disney+ every Friday. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set for release on December 20th. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

