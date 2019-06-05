Bautista Slams Bishop After Pride Month Condemnation

It should come as no surprise to hear that Dave Bautista is very outspoken about his opinions, and he’s never shied away from ruffling feathers whether it comes to the WWE or to Hollywood. The wrestler-turned-actor has gone on the record about many perceived injustices that he’s come across, and one of his latest posts on Twitter is starting to gain traction because of his response to a Catholic bishop who condemned the Pride celebration taking place during the month of June.

After Bishop Thomas Tobin issued a warning to Catholic families against supporting such events, citing the harm they have on children, Bautista took to social media to denounce the clergyman by bringing up his own personal experience.

My moms a lesbian. I think I turned out ok. And the activities she chooses is to help the homeless and people suffering from mental illness. I admit I’m not perfect but atleast I was never a judgmental hypocrite! Im sure you dont speak for most Catholics.Have a nice day 🖕🏼 https://t.co/S5t47A170n — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) June 2, 2019

Bautista himself has been outspoken in the last year, admitting that he faced a lot of adversity after leaving the WWE to pursue a new career as an actor.

“I was a horrendous actor, I was so mortified that I wanted to prove I could be better. And the company [WWE], they wouldn’t let me do anything outside of the company,” Bautista explained at Denver Pop Culture Con. “And then I starved for three years. I went broke, I lost everything, I couldn’t get a job. And I said that I will never go back to wrestling until I prove what I set out to prove, and that was that I can make it as an actor. And then I got the role on Guardians [of the Galaxy] and when I got the role… I finished the film and the first call I made after I wrapped was to Vince McMahon. I said, ‘Hey man, I’d really like to come back and wrestle for a little bit.’”

Bautista has remained outspoken, especially after Disney fired James Gunn from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 over lewd comments the director made on social media.

So don’t expect the man behind Drax the Destroyer to quiet down anytime soon.