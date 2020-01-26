Behind-the-Scenes Photo From Cherry Set Shows Joe Russo Driving Tom Holland Around

For the last few months, Tom Holland has taken a break from his Spider-Man duties to film a project very different from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor has re-teamed up with Joe and Anthony Russo, the directors best known for Avengers: Endgame, to make Cherry. The upcoming movie is being adapted from the book of the same name and follows “an Army medic suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder” who “becomes a serial bank robber after an addiction to drugs puts him in debt.” Holland has occasionally shared pictures from the film’s set, and recently posted a photo that implied he has completed shooting. Another new post from the actor features Joe Russo driving him around set on a four-wheeler.

“The only way to travel to set,” Holland wrote.

“The Russo Express…,” the directors replied.

You can check out the photo in the post below:

View this post on Instagram The only way to travel to set. @therussobrothers #cherry A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013) on Jan 23, 2020 at 1:53pm PST

Earlier this week, Holland and the Russos celebrated Avengers: Endgame‘s Golden Tomato Award given by Rotten Tomatoes. The movie won “Best Wide Release Movie 2019” and the three men honored the occasion by chomping down on some actual tomatoes. You can check out the video here.

In addition to being honored by Rotten Tomatoes, Avengers: Endgame also recently won Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture from the SAG Awards as wells as Best Visual Effects and Best Action Movie at the Critic’s Choice Awards. Recently, the Russo Brothers also celebrated their film’s Academy Award nomination for Best Visual Effects. Avengers: Endgame is going up against Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, 1917, The Lion King, and The Irishman.

Cherry is expected to be released in theaters sometime this year.