Benedict Cumberbatch Has Best Response To Being In Marvel Movies In Between Two Ferns

Zach Galifianakis has taken his Between Two Ferns series to the big time, as his crew attempts to build back up his reputation and complete their obligations for new episodes in Between Two Ferns: The Movie. The same awkward humor you’ve come to love in the series is present for the movie as well, and it’s resulted in some hilarious exchanges between the host and his celebrity guests. That includes Doctor Strange actor Benedict Cumberbatch, who plays the Sorcerer Supreme in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, films that have made a sizable amount of money at the box office. Galifianakis hones in on this and asks Cumberbatch what it’s like to sell out, and Cumberbatch has a perfect response that his character in the MCU would be quite proud of.

In the clip, which you can see below, Galifianakis recalls that Cumberbatch got his start in theater and independent films, and now that he’s acting in Marvel movies, he asks “how good does it feel to sell out.” Cumberbatch says “I don’t think it’s a sell-out. They’re pretty cool films. There’s a lot for an actor to do in them.”

Galifianakis then asks him “do you wear a cape?” It’s here that Cumberbatch delivers the resposne “No, I wear a cloak.” Galifianakis rolls his eyes a bit, but as fans know, that’s a great freaking answer.

You can watch the full clip below.

As fans who watch the movies or read the comics know, Strange is referring to his Cloak of Levitation, which he didn’t really pick out but instead, the cloak picked him. It’s got a mind of its own and has managed to get Strange out of many a jam.

As for Between Two Ferns: The Movie, you can check out the official description below.

Between Two Ferns: The Movie is on Netflix now.