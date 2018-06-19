Chadwick Boseman Unsure on ‘Avengers 4’ and ‘Black Panther 2’

Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman isn’t giving up any Marvel Studios secrets in the aftermath of Avengers: Infinity War.

Spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War follow. Major spoilers!

The actor, who won the MTV Movie & TV Award for Best Performance, was asked by MTV how he could possibly have a role in Avengers 4 or a Black Panther sequel given the closing moments of Avengers: Infinity War, which saw his character being wiped away from existence.

“Is there an Avengers 4?” Boseman joked. “Is there one? They haven’t told me anything!”

As for a potential sequel to Black Panther, which is expected but yet to be announced, Boseman admits he wants Ryan Coogler to return to the director’s chair. “I would hope he would do it, right?” Boseman said. “If it was gonna happen, I would hope he would do it.”

After a wildly successful year, Boseman is taking his time and choosing his next film roles carefully. “I think you just do the same thing you’ve always done,” Boseman said. “You read everything, you do what speaks to you. Whatever feels right you do it. I mean, I think the cool thing is that you have some flexibility now.”

Speaking to ComicBook.com in May, Black Panther producer Nate Moore did offer a bit of insight regarding what could be next for the franchise.

“We know there’s a ton more story to tell in Wakanda because even in the two hours we had there were ideas we left on the table just because of time,” Moore said. “And the good news is, because ultimately we have a good insight on what all the films are doing, we knew what Infinity War and what Avengers 4 next year will do and are able to sort of plan accordingly. So, I think there are great stories that will feel like the necessary next storytelling beat from what you’ve seen in Black Panther, but also carry the ball forward from what happened, the very real thing that happened at the end of Avengers 3 and what will again happen next May. So it’s all been planned out to as much as we plan anything out frankly, with room for great ideas to come and surprise us, but we’re excited. There’s still a ton of story left to tell.”

