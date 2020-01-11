Black Panther 2 Star Isn’t Sure What His MCU Future Holds

Black Panther 2 will hit theaters two years from now and it’s expected Martin Freeman‘s Everett K. Ross will appear. Beyond that, however, the Black Panther 2 star isn’t sure what his future holds in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Speaking to reporters while promoting his FX show Breeders at the TCA Winter Press Tour, Freeman admitted he hasn’t an idea what his character will be up to during the much-anticipated Black Panther sequel.

“I’m having to stop myself from writing to Ryan Coogler and going, ‘Listen, mate, come on. What’s happening? What’s Everett Ross going to be doing?’ Because I don’t want to bug him and I don’t want to be one of those annoying actors,” Freeman says. “But, but yeah, I’m very keen to get back on it. And also I’m very intrigued as to what my character is going to be doing.”

He adds, ” I have literally no idea at all. And I don’t know who does have an idea. But yeah, I kind of, I’ve been ghost writing an email to Ryan in my head for the past few months. Because people are asking me about it.”

Briefly introduced in Captain America: Civil War, Everett Ross became an MCU mainstay in Black Panther, fulfilling his comic-accurate role as a long-time supporting character of the king of Wakanda.

“People are going, ‘What’s Everett Ross going to be and what’s-‘ I don’t know. I have no idea,” the actor continues. “So presumably someone at Marvel and Ryan know, but I don’t. I’m really looking forward to it. It was a- you don’t do many things in your life where people come up to you and say, I’ve seen that film seven times. And that was happening a lot on Black Panther.”

He continues, “Lots of people were saying to me, ‘I’ve taken my mom, my boyfriend, my kids.’ It was a cultural phenomenon. And you’re very lucky if you get one of those in your life, you know.”

As far as any additional crossovers come — such as a crossover with his Sherlock star Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange — Freeman wouldn’t let on either way. “No, not at Marvel,” Freeman says of new crossovers. “No they haven’t unfortunately. Fan sites have.”

Black Panther 2 is currently set for release on May 6, 2022.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios movies include Black Widow on May 1st, The Eternals on November 6th, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.

Additional reporting by Scott Huver.