Black Panther Sequel Introduces Namor in Epic Marvel Fan Poster

When Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios revealed the full slate for Phase 4 of the MCU in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con last month, fans may have been a little disappointed not to hear the Black Panther sequel listed amongst the 10 projects arriving over the next couple of years. However, Feige did briefly confirm at the end of the panel that Black Panther 2 was indeed in the works, so we can at least rest easy knowing it’s on the way at some point. And of course, now that the Black Panther sequel has officially been confirmed, fans everywhere are glaring back at one of the most talked-about Easter eggs in Avengers: Endgame, wondering if Namor the Sub-Mariner is finally about to be introduced in the MCU.

When Okoye told Black Widow a “disturbance” in the Atlantic Ocean that she was going to leave alone, everyone immediately believed she was talking about Namor and his underwater kingdom. It only makes sense that the Wakandan general would be the one to tease Namor when you think about the age-old rivalry he has with Black Panther. So the logical next step would be to introduce him in Black Panther 2, right?

Videos by ComicBook.com

Well, that’s certainly the idea behind this awesome fan poster from renowned artist BossLogic. It’s a simple teaser poster, but his idea for the Black Panther sequel pits the King of Wakanda against the King of Atlantis. Check it out:

First of all, Black Panther: Two Kings is such a great title for something like this. Not only does it set up a threat for T’Challa that rivals his power, but also plays with the overall naming of sequels. It’s hard not to love it.

To tease Namor, the words of the poster are settled over rippling water, introducing the oceanic threat. Taking things even further, BossLogic extended the bottom part of the “K” in the subtitle to become Namor’s trident.

If Marvel is going to introduce Namor, it makes a lot more sense to have him first arrive as a side character or villain in an already established franchise like Black Panther. Aquaman is still fresh on everyone’s minds, and it could look incredibly similar if he were to be immediately introduced in his own movie.

What do you think of this Black Panther 2 concept? Let us know in the comments!

Buy or Pre-order Avengers: Endgame: