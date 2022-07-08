Black Panther 2: First Look At Set Revealed

✖

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever began filming earlier this month, and a set video is already making the rounds online. Unlike exterior shots typically captured by set-tracking paparazzi, the video circulating on social media appears to come from an interior soundstage somewhere at Tyler Perry Studios. While no big revelations can be seen in the clip, it does show a massive Wakandan set, complete with black panther statues and gold pillars and tapestries.

You can see the clip below, though it will likely eventually be taken down — you know, because of potential spoilers, and all.

After the passing of Chadwick Boseman last year, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will feature the franchise's ensemble cast. Like the original Black Panther flick, Wakanda Forever is also being directed by Ryan Coogler.

“People will ask me, ‘Are you excited to go back?’ Excitement isn’t the word. I feel like I’m in a very pensive and meditative state when it comes to Black Panther 2. His passing is still extremely raw for me,” Black Panther star Lupita Nyong’o previously +told Yahoo! in a new interview. “And I can’t even begin to imagine what it will be like to step on set and not have him there... But at the same time we have a leader in Ryan, who feels very much like we do, who feels the loss in a very, very real way as well."

She continued, "And his idea, the way which he has reshaped the second movie is so respectful of the loss we’ve all experienced as a cast and as a world. So it feels spiritually and emotionally correct to do this. And hopefully, what I do look forward to, is getting back together and honoring what he started with us and holding his light through it. Because he left us a lot of light that we’re still going to be bathing in. I know that for sure.”

Starring Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Martin Freeman, Letitia Wright, and Angela Bassett, Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens in theaters on July 8, 2022.