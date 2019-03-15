‘Black Panther’s Angela Bassett Reveals the Weirdest Place She’s Gotten the Wakanda Salute

It’s been a little over a year since Black Panther was released in theaters, but the love for the film has yet to die down. One of the movie’s stars, Angela Bassett (Ramonda), visited Jimmy Kimmel Live this week and shared that she still gets the “Wakanda Forever” salute from fans quite frequently. As it turns out, that even includes church.

“Do people people do the Wakanda salute to you all the time?,” Kimmel asked.

“All the time,” Bassett responded.

“Like everyday?,” he inquired.

“Um, not everyday, but um, I think one of the weirdest places: at church,” she shared. “Lotta Wakandans at Church.”

While the actor’s role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe might get her some extra attention in unlikely places, she does not mind that it has made her cooler in the eye’s of her own kids.

“Oh no, it made me cool,” she explained. “And it went on for a good year.”

We’re glad to know Bassett’s children appreciate how awesome her and Black Panther are.

Bassett played Ramonda AKA the Queen Mother of Wakanda in the Marvel movie. While there’s no official word yet on who will be returning for the inevitable Black Panther 2, fans hope that King T’Challa’s mom will be making another appearance in the MCU.

In the meantime, Bassett has plenty of other projects for you to enjoy. The actress had an amazing 2018. In addition to Black Panther, she also co-starred in Mission: Impossible Fallout, voiced Shatter in Bumblebee, and reprised her roles as Marie Laveau on American Horror Story and Ana Spanakopita on BoJack Horseman. She’s also currently starring on 9-1-1, a FOX series that is now in its second season. This year, you can catch her in Otherhood, a new comedy that also stars Patricia Arquette.

While Bassett might not be showing up in the MCU this year, you can catch some of your favorite Wakandans in the upcoming Avengers: Endgame. Currently, the only guaranteed Black Panther star to appear in the film is Danai Gurira (Okoye), but fans suspect Black Panther himself might show up again if the dustings from Avengers: Infinity War are reversed.

Black Panther is currently streaming on Netflix. Other MCU films include Captain Marvel, which is currently playing in theaters everywhere, and Avengers: Endgame, which hits theaters on April 26th. Spider-Man: Far From Home is also landing in theaters on July 5th.

