Kevin Feige Says ‘Black Panther’ Is the Best Movie Marvel Studios Has Ever Made

The highly-anticipated Black Panther is finally in theaters and the movie is living up to the hype. The film brought in an incredible $75.8 million on opening day making it the box office record for a February release and is getting rave reviews from both critics and fans alike.

And it isn’t just moviegoers who are singing Black Panther‘s praises. Even Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has good things to say about the Ryan Coogler-directed film. How good? Feige told ABC News that Black Panther is the best Marvel Studios movie ever made

“The movie finished, and I looked over at Ryan, I said, ‘that’s the best movie we’ve ever made,’” Feige said. You can check out the entire interview in the video above.

That might be a staggering claim, but if anyone can make it, it’s Feige. The studio president has overseen every film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe which includes some of the all-time highest-grossing films of all time, including The Avengers, but even Feige admits that it’s more than just the film’s box office success that makes it great. It’s the story the movie tells and what it represents that makes it great.

Clearly you have anticipation from an audience that has never seen themselves portrayed like this before,” Feige said. He later explained that the film aimed to stay true to that, by staying true to the revolutionary nature of the character from comic books.

“What Stan Lee and Jack Kirby did fifty years ago was pretty bold in the mid-60s to say here is a character from Africa from this African nation who’s smarter than you, who’s richer than you, who’s more technologically advanced than you and we wanted to stay true to that,” Feige said.

And the film does just that. In Black Panther, the African nation of Wakanda may be the world’s best kept secret, but it’s also the richest, most technologically advanced country on the planet with dazzling technology — much of it created by King T’Challa’s (Chadwick Boseman) brilliant younger sister, Shuri (Letitia Wright) — making it a quiet, but powerful force to be reckoned with. That message and the layers of representation in the film are also part of what makes the film successful and, according to Feige, relevant. He noted that the world has changed a lot since he and Coogler began work on Black Panther four years ago.

“Circumstances in the world have changed drastically since we started working on this movie four years ago,” he said. “It was relevant then. I think it’s more relevant now.”

