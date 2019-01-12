‘Black Panther’ Confirmed As Best-Reviewed Wide Release 2018 Movie by Rotten Tomatoes

Not only was Black Panther the best-reviewed superhero movie on Rotten Tomatoes last year, but the Ryan Coogler-directed blockbuster also happened to be the highest-rated wide release film on the entire review-aggregating website.

Ahead of Oscar-worthy films such as A Star Is Born and Eighth Grade, Black Panther ended up with a 97% Certified Fresh rating. The flick ended up ended up edging out Mission: Impossible – Fallout (97%, 11 rotten reviews) and BlacKkKlansman (95%, 17 rotten reviews).

With only 14 “rotten” reviews out of a whopping 444, Black Panther ended the year as the highest-reviewed movie a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The seventh Marvel Studios to end above 90%, Black Panther passed the likes of Iron Man (93%) and Thor: Ragnarok (92%) on its way to the top. Jon Watts’ Spider-Man: Homecoming (92%) and the Joss Whedon-led Marvel’s The Avengers (92%) round out the MCU’s top five.

Both Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War have been named to various Oscar shortlists ahead of the unveiling of nominees later this month. While the Academy only released shortlists for a handful of minor categories, Marvel Studios offered the movie for voters’ consideration in most categories including Best Picture. According to studio president Kevin Feige, the crew behind the film is more than deserving

“I think there are a lot of amazing artists that helped to make that movie, and it would be wonderful if they could be recognized,” Feige said. “Almost everyone involved in that movie, bringing that movie together, is great, and it would be wonderful to see if they’re recognized. We’ll see. This genre, typically not.”

“We have high expectations, we spend a lot of money on these movies, we put a lot of time into these movies, we believe in them and expect them to do well that we can do another one. That it had the cultural impact it had is what is most meaningful,” the Marvel Studios boss said of the situation in a different interview at the 76th Golden Globes.

Though critical acclaim doesn’t always translate to commercial success, that wasn’t the case for Black Panther. A hit with critics and fans alike, Black Panther was nothing short of a box office phenomenon for Marvel Studios. The movie finished its box office run grossing $1.3 billion worldwide.

Over half ($700.05m) of Black Panther‘s haul came in the form of domestic box office receipts, where the movie is now the highest-grossing superhero flick to ever be released stateside.

Marvel Studios has a busy year ahead with three movies scheduled for release including Captain Marvel on March 8th, Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.