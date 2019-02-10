‘Black Panther’ Wins Best Special Visual Effects at BAFTAs

As awards season inches close to the 91st Academy Awards later this month, Black Panther has even more hardware to add to its trophy case. At the British BAFTA awards, the Ryan Coogler-directed flick took home top honors for Special Visual Effects.

The latest BAFTA award comes as the film beat out fellow Marvel Studios film Avengers: Infinity War as well as Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, First Man, and Ready Player One for having the most supreme visual effects. It’s the fourth effects-related award Black Panther won over the past year after walking away with the same award at the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards, MTV’s Video Music Awards, and the Satellite Awards.

It should end up being a busy week for the cast and crew behind the film. Later tonight, they’ll be on hand at the Grammy Awards as the film’s soundtrack is nominated for a whopping eight Grammys, including Album of the Year.

Then later this month, the team will assemble at the Oscars, where the film has been nominated for seven awards, including the heaviest hardware available in the industry — Best Picture.

When it comes to the success of Black Panther with critics, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige says Coogler was instrumental in making the movie as best as it could be.

“You’re going to hear me say the name ‘Ryan Coogler’ constantly on this phone call,” Feige previously said. “To me, the best thing a producer can do is find a person with something to say, who has a story to tell and can tell it in a way that the world responds to. That’s what Mr. Coogler has done for us.”

Seven Oscar nominations had to be a pleasant surprise for the boss of the studio, as he admitted last summer that genre films are typically glanced over when it comes to major awards.

“I think there are a lot of amazing artists that helped to make that movie, and it would be wonderful if they could be recognized,” Feige said. “Almost everyone involved in that movie, bringing that movie together, is great, and it would be wonderful to see if they’re recognized. We’ll see. This genre, typically not.”

What'd you think of the visual effects in Black Panther? What Oscars do you think the film will win later this month?

Black Panther is now available for streaming on Netflix. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th, Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.