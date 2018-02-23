‘Black Panther’ Breaks MCU Record for Highest-Grossing First Week

And just that like, seven days after its domestic release, Black Panther has broken another Marvel record.

After posting monstrous totals at the box office each of the last seven days, Black Panther has set the new standard for the Marvel Cinematic Universe when it comes to opening weeks. Ryan Coogler’s film has earned $292 million in North America in its first week; the best of any MCU film to date.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This impressive total was enough to knock off 2012’s The Avengers, a film that many believed would be on top of numerous Marvel records until the end of time. In its initial opening weekend, Avengers hauled in around $270 million, $22 million less than Black Panther has made over the last seven days.

In addition to its massive success in North America, Black Panther has been a dominant force in the international box office. The film has earned a whopping $228 million internationally, bringing its global total to $520 million.

Heading into week number two, Black Panther is showing no signs of stopping, and it doesn’t look as though any of the new films are going to stand in its way. Though Game Night and Annihilation have both received positive reviews, the two R-rated films represent two smaller genres. The former is a twisted dark comedy, while the other is a thought-provoking sci-fi thriller. Game Night earned around $1 million in preview showings on Thursday night, while Annihilation brought in $900,000.

While both of these new films look to deliver decent performances at the box office this weekend, neither have the legs to challenge Black Panther. There’s a real chance that the Marvel film could keep this pace up and turn in another $100 million domestic performance this weekend.

Looking ahead, the first film that could potentially unseat Black Panther atop the box office is another Disney film on March 9; Ava DuVernay’s A Wrinkle in Time.

Have you already seen Black Panther? Let us know what you thought of the movie in the comments below!