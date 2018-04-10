‘Black Panther’ Blu-ray Details and Special Features Revealed

Black Panther is still tearing up the box office, but now fans can see what will come with the hit film when it hits home video.

The official home video details have been released, and Marvel Studios will release Black Panther on Digital HD, 4K Ultra HD, and Movies Anywhere on May 8. The 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and On-Demand versions will be available starting on May 15, and all of those editions will feature a variety of bonus material.

Things like a director’s intro from Ryan Coogler, a roundtable discussion about the film’s creation, featurettes about the making of Black Panther, and deleted scenes will, of course, be included, as will a full gag reel and an exclusive sneak peek at Marvel’s upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp.

You can check out the full list of bonus material and specifications below.

Blu-ray:

Director’s Intro

From Page to Screen: A Roundtable Discussion – Delve into the film’s making

Crowning of a New King – Explore the world of “Black Panther” in all its color and complexity

The Warriors Within – Get to know Wakanda’s women and the actors who portray them

The Hidden Kingdom Revealed – Wakanda’s diverse people

Wakanda Revealed: Exploring the Technology

Deleted Scenes

– U.N. Meet and Greet

– Okoye And W’Kabi Discuss the Future of Wakanda

– T’Challa Remembers His Father

– Voices from the Past

Gag Reel

Exclusive Sneak Peek at “Ant-Man and The Wasp”

Marvel Studios the First Ten Years: Connecting the Universe

Director’s Commentary

Digital Exclusives:

In World Wakanda Tourism Ads

– Come to Wakanda “Before”

– Come to Wakanda “After”

DISC SPECIFICATIONS (applies to film content only):

Product SKUs: 4K Cinematic Universe Edition (4K UHD+Blu-ray+Digital), Multi-Screen Edition (Blu-ray+Digital), Digital UHD, HD, SD, HD Bundle (“Black Panther”+”Captain America: Civil War”), DVD and On-Demand

Feature Run Time: Approximately 134 minutes

Rating: PG-13

Aspect Ratio: 2.39

Audio: UHD BD: English Dolby Atmos, English 7.1 Dolby Digital Plus, Latin Spanish 7.1 Dolby Digital Plus, French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby Digital, English Descriptive Audio 2.0 Dolby Digital

Blu-ray: English 7.1 DTS-HDMA, French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby Digital, English Descriptive Audio 2.0 Dolby Digital

DVD: English, French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby Digital, English Descriptive Audio 2.0 Dolby Digital

UHD Digital: English Dolby Atmos (some platforms), English 7.1 Dolby Digital Plus (some platforms), English 5.1 & 2.0 Dolby Digital, English Descriptive Audio 2.0 Dolby Digital

HD Digital: English 7.1 Dolby Digital Plus (some platforms), English 5.1 & 2.0 Dolby Digital, Latin Spanish 5.1 & 2.0 Dolby Digital, French 5.1 & 2.0 Dolby Digital, English Descriptive Audio 2.0 Dolby Digital

SD Digital: English 5.1 & 2.0 Dolby Digital, Latin Spanish 5.1 & 2.0 Dolby Digital, French 5.1 & 2.0 Dolby Digital, English Descriptive Audio 2.0 Dolby Digital

Languages/Subtitles: English SDH, French & Spanish

Captions: English

Black Panther is still currently in theaters.