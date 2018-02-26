In Celebration Of ‘Black Panther’s Success, Disney Donates $1 Million To Youth STEM Program

The Walt Disney Company has donated $1 million to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America in celebration of the record-breaking success of Black Panther, the company announced Monday in a statement.

The grant will support the expansion of Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s STEM Centers of Innovation, including 12 new sites across the country.

Those youth STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) programs support the high-tech skills seen in Black Panther — exhibited most by the technologically advanced Wakanda and its chief inventor, Shuri — skills that are essential in helping youth succeed.

“Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is a masterpiece of movie making and has become an instant cultural phenomenon, sparking discussion, inspiring people young and old, and breaking down age-old industry myths,” said Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger.

“It is thrilling to see how inspired young audiences were by the spectacular technology in the film, so it’s fitting that we show our appreciation by helping advance STEM programs for youth, especially in underserved areas of the country, to give them the knowledge and tools to build the future they want.”

The one-time grant will be used to further develop Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s existing national STEM curriculum as well as establish new STEM Centers of Innovation in 12 communities throughout the United States, to serve and inspire kids and teens.

Atlanta, GA, Baltimore, MD, Chicago, IL, Harlem, NY, Hartford, CT, Memphis, TN, New Orleans, LA, Orlando, FL, Philadelphia, PH, Washington, DC, Watts, CA, and Oakland, CA — the same city that plays a pivotal role in Black Panther.

The Walt Disney Company say they are “dedicated to delivering comfort, happiness, opportunity and inspiration to children and families around the world” as they aim to help children and teens learn new skills for their futures.

Black Panther amassed $201.8 over its first three days in theaters, leaping into the top five domestic openings of all time and shattering the record for a February debut and grossing $242 million over the President’s Day holiday weekend — giving the Marvel Studios blockbuster the second highest four-day domestic opening of all time, behind only Disney’s own Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

As of Sunday, February 25, Black Panther has raced past $700 million at the worldwide box office.

Black Panther, starring Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright and Danai Gurira, is now playing. Wakanda and its cast of fan-favorite characters will return in Avengers: Infinity War, out May 4.